Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Down 0%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.59 and last traded at $49.70. 79,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 348,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $9,889,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,538,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,122,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $6,110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

