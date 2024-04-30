Certuity LLC Purchases 2,007 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Certuity LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $379.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,485. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

