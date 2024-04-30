Certuity LLC Sells 783 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Certuity LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 3.0% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

