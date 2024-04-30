Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 18.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

CLW stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.52. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

