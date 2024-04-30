Investment House LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 73.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,293,000 after buying an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 702.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,421,000 after acquiring an additional 429,438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 35.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,319,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 126.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,131,000 after purchasing an additional 360,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 296,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LNG opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

