Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Down 10.9% in April

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMDXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.80.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
