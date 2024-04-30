Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $744.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

