Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$17.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.97. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$15.48 and a one year high of C$26.90. The stock has a market cap of C$578.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.06. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of C$119.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.0915631 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is -153.33%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

