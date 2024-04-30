Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Coursera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Coursera Stock Down 0.8 %

COUR stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,395,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $42,824.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,154.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

