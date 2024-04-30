crvUSD Price Hits $1.00 (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $140.54 million and approximately $51.85 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 324% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99820683 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $39,656,812.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

