Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,195 shares of company stock worth $9,759,898 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $893.00. The company had a trading volume of 186,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $946.89 and its 200-day moving average is $894.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

