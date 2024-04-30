Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $200.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

Get Woodward alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WWD

Woodward Trading Up 7.9 %

WWD stock traded up $11.98 on Tuesday, hitting $163.05. 650,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward has a twelve month low of $95.60 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,157,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 490,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,893,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,425,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth $16,627,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 3,387.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 75,988 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.