Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $40.96

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.96, but opened at $38.67. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 1,035,851 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $597.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

