Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.85.

NYSE DPZ traded up $7.53 on Tuesday, hitting $534.66. The stock had a trading volume of 407,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.72. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

