Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $13.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $540.87. The company had a trading volume of 260,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.72. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.00.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

