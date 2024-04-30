Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,956. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

