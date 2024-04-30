Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.83 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 238,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,379. The company has a market cap of $521.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 122.92%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

