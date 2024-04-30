Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,717,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,600 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.38% of Realty Income worth $156,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,995,000 after acquiring an additional 785,476 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $38,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 10,591.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 616,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 508,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. 1,895,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

