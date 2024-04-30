Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $582,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after buying an additional 2,722,638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after purchasing an additional 694,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,508 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,107,000 after purchasing an additional 322,362 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. 2,087,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

