Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,880,000 after purchasing an additional 70,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SMH traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $215.13. 4,013,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.93 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.