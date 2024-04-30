Escroco Emerald Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58,792.38 (ESCE)

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Escroco Emerald has a total market capitalization of $58,792.38 and $5.36 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Escroco Emerald token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 313.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Escroco Emerald is escrocotoken.com. The official message board for Escroco Emerald is medium.com/@escetoken. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken.

Escroco Emerald Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00006337 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Escroco Emerald using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

