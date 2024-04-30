Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

EEFT opened at $104.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

