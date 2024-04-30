Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

EE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.41. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. Analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,609,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,101,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 269,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 250,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

