Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $167.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

