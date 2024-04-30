FAT Brands (FAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FAT Brands Price Performance

FAT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,831. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

About FAT Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -9.74%.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

