Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Unilever by 4,657.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 422,230 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Unilever by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,512,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,122,000 after acquiring an additional 290,690 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,215,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after buying an additional 247,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. 2,211,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,558. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

