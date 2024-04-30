FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in April

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,500 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 651,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,102.5 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $1.79 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

