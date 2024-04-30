FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in April

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,500 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 651,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,102.5 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $1.79 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
