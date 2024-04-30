LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.81

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 508195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

LendingTree Stock Up 23.3 %

The company has a market cap of $600.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 109.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

