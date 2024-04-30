Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.