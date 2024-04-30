Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $854.32 million, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

