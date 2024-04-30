Field & Main Bank Has $80,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,454,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

