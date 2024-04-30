First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.31. 140,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

