SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,921 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.52. 748,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

