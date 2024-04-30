First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,680 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

