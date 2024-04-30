Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 3,366,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 1,280,533 shares.The stock last traded at $16.62 and had previously closed at $16.80.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.
View Our Latest Analysis on FULT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
About Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fulton Financial
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.