TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Short Interest Update

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLSIW. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $127,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TLSIW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247. TriSalus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.