GPM Growth Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,664 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

