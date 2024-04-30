GPM Growth Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 134,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

