Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) to Issue $3.60 Dividend

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 3.6041 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $159.00.
About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.