Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00006615 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $147.85 million and $62,318.71 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,119.09 or 0.99902059 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012093 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11227023 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $42,718.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

