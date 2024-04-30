HI Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $213,922.13 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,591.46 or 1.00441051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012423 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003777 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051889 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $193,622.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

