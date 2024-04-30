Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HSHP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 73,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.54.
Himalaya Shipping Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Himalaya Shipping Company Profile
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
