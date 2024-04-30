Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HSHP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 73,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kim LLC bought a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,023,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.