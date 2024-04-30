IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.64. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 1,349,267 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

