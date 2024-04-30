Short Interest in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Drops By 5.6%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 441,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Energy Recovery
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.
Energy Recovery Stock Up 1.0 %
ERII traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 142,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,045. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $860.52 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.27. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $30.76.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Recovery
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.