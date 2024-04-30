Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

