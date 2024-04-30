Intrust Bank NA Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.93. The company had a trading volume of 40,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,698. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.