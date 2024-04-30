Intellectus Partners LLC Has $271,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

