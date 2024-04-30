Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 43,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 161,038 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

TSI stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.