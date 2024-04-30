Investment House LLC Buys 13,261 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 273.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

