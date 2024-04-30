Investment House LLC Invests $686,000 in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 34.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.32. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAL. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

